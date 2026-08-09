In 2026 Evolet Derby or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs XGT X One Comparison