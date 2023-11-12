In 2024 Evolet Derby or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Evolet Derby or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 60-65 km/charge and the Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less