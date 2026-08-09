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Evolet Derby vs Hero Lectro C1

In 2026 Evolet Derby or Hero Lectro C1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C1 Price starts at Rs. 32,999 (last recorded price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the C1 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs C1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Derby C1
BrandEvoletHero Lectro
Price₹ 78,999₹ 32,999
Range80-100 km/charge30 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Charging Time3-4 Hours (100%)3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Derby
Evolet Derby
Classic
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C1
Hero Lectro C1
STD
₹32,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Evolet Derby Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1930 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
76 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
750 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
80-100 km30 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)3-4 Hrs.
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
E-ABSHead Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, Chain - 1.27 cm x 0.317 cm, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Chain Wheel - Rugged 40Tx170MM Steel Crank, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Chain stay mounted, Side stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,74635,258
Ex-Showroom Price
78,99932,999
RTO
01,319
Insurance
3,747940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,778757

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