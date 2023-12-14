Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 7 vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Essel Energy GET 7 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,244

