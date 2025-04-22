In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
GET 7 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Sport
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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