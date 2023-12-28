Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 7 vs Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50063,459
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50054,943
RTO
03,846
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,363

