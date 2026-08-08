In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of GET 7 up to 70-80 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.