Essel Energy GET 7 vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50063,509
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50054,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,365

