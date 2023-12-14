In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 7 up to 30 - 40 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less