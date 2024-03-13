HT Auto

Essel Energy GET 7 vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 7 up to 70 - 80 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 7 Zepop
BrandEssel EnergyRowwet
Price₹ 42,500₹ 61,770
Range70 - 80 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Filters
GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Kerb Weight
47 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Water Proof Cables, Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Quick Release Seatpost, Rainwater Guard, Basket-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11 Ah72 V/28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,404

