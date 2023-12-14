In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at 48,540 (ex-showroom price).
The range of GET 7 up to 30 - 40 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
...Read More
Read Less