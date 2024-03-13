In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 7 up to 70 - 80 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Flion
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|70 - 80 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.