Essel Energy GET 7 vs Lohia Oma Star Li

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Oma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star Li
STD
₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50051,750
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50051,750
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,112

