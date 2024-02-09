In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 7 up to 70-80 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.