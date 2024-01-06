Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 7 vs Komaki Super

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 7 or Komaki Super choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Super
Komaki Super
STD
₹29,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W350-500 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50031,225
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50029,500
RTO
0885
Insurance
0840
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
913671

