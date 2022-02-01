In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
GET 7 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Grazia
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-