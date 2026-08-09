In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of GET 7 up to 70-80 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs F2I Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|F2i
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.