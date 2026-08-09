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HomeCompare BikesGET 7 vs F2I

Essel Energy GET 7 vs Hero Lectro F2I

In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Hero Lectro F2I choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F2I Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of GET 7 up to 70-80 km/charge and the F2I has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour.
GET 7 vs F2I Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 7 F2i
BrandEssel EnergyHero Lectro
Price₹ 42,500₹ 39,999
Range70-80 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F2I
Hero Lectro F2I
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Kerb Weight
47 kg-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Water Proof Cables, Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Quick Release Seatpost, Rainwater Guard, BasketMagnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key
Display
YesLED
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50043,114
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50039,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,115
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
913926

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