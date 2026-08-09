In 2026 Essel Energy GET 7 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at Rs. 42,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. GET 7 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
GET 7 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 7
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 42,500
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-