|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Range
|30 - 40 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹42,500
|₹73,543
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹42,500
|₹62,750
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,020
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,773
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹913
|₹1,580
