Essel Energy GET 7 vs GT Force One

In 2023 Essel Energy GET 7 or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

GET 7
Essel Energy GET 7
11AH Li
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,50066,335
Ex-Showroom Price
42,50062,850
RTO
00
Insurance
03,485
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9131,425

