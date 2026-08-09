In 2026 Essel Energy GET 1 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 30-50 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 1
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 37,500
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|30-50 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.53 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours (100%)
|10 Hours