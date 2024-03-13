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HomeCompare BikesGET 1 vs XL100

Essel Energy GET 1 vs TVS XL100

In 2026 Essel Energy GET 1 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. GET 1 has a range of up to 30-50 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
GET 1 vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 1 Xl100
BrandEssel EnergyTVS
Price₹ 37,500₹ 43,900
Range30-50 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity0.53 kWh-
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hours (100%)-

Filters
GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Essel Energy GET 1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Kerb Weight
39 kg88 kg
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
30-40 km220 km
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Double Rear ShockerSwing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
Double Front ShockerTelescopic Hydraulic spring type
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Basket, Extra Storage Box, Auto cop With Alarm Sensor-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,57452,450
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50043,900
RTO
02,634
Insurance
3,0745,916
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8721,127

XL100 Comparison with other bikes

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