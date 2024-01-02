Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 1 vs PURE EV Etron Plus

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brush Less DCBrushless DC Motor
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Range
30 - 40 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,50039,999
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50039,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
806859

