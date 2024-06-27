In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 40 - 50 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 1
|Qv60
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 37,500
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|40 - 50 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.