Essel Energy GET 1 vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 40 - 50 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 1 Qv60
BrandEssel EnergyNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 37,500₹ 54,625
Range40 - 50 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
Brush Less DC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Kerb Weight
39 kg70 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Extra Storage Box, Double Parking Stand, Water Proof Cables, Rainwater Guard, Basket-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11 Ah1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,50058,350
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8061,254

