In 2026 Essel Energy GET 1 or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 30-50 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Get 1
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Essel Energy
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 37,500
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|30-50 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.53 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours (100%)
|6-8 Hrs.