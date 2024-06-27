GET 1 vs Accelero Plus Comparison

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 40 - 50 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.