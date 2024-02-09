hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGET 1 vs LXS 2.0

Essel Energy GET 1 vs Lectrix LXS 2.0

In 2026 Essel Energy GET 1 or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GET 1 up to 30-50 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 1 Lxs 2.0
BrandEssel EnergyLectrix
Price₹ 37,500₹ 84,999
Range30-50 km/charge98 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.53 kWh2.3 kWh
Charging Time5-6 Hours (100%)3 Hrs.

Filters
GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LXS 2.0
Lectrix LXS 2.0
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Essel Energy GET 1 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Brand Name View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Kerb Weight
39 kg100 kg
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
30-40 km98 km
Max Speed
25 kmph55 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Double Rear Shocker-
Front Suspension
Double Front Shocker-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Basket, Extra Storage Box, Auto cop With Alarm Sensor-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours (100%)3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh2.3 kWh
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,57488,844
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50084,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0743,845
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8721,909

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
9 Feb 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers