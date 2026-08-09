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Essel Energy GET 1 vs Hero Lectro C9

In 2026 Essel Energy GET 1 or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at Rs. 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). The range of GET 1 up to 30-50 km/charge and the C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour.
GET 1 vs C9 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Get 1 C9
BrandEssel EnergyHero Lectro
Price₹ 37,500₹ 43,999
Range30-50 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.53 kWh-
Charging Time5-6 Hours (100%)3-4 Hrs.

Filters
GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C9
Hero Lectro C9
STD
₹43,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Essel Energy GET 1 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Kerb Weight
39 kg-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
30-40 km25 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Double Rear Shocker-
Front Suspension
Double Front Shocker-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Basket, Extra Storage Box, Auto cop With Alarm SensorMagnetic charging connector
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesLED
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hours (100%)3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
0.53 kWh8.7 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,57447,178
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50043,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,0743,179
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8721,014

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