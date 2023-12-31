In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Essel Energy GET 1 Price starts at 37,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price). The range of GET 1 up to 30 - 40 km/charge and the C5i has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Essel Energy offers the GET 1 in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less