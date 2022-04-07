|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Kick Start Only
|Motor Type
|Brush Less DC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Range
|30 - 40 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹37,500
|₹62,919
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹37,500
|₹51,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹4,401
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹4,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹806
|₹1,352