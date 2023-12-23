Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 1 vs GT Force Flying

In 2023 Essel Energy GET 1 or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brush Less DC-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,50057,685
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50054,338
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8061,239

