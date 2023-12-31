Saved Articles

Essel Energy GET 1 vs Evolet Pony

In 2024 Essel Energy GET 1 or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brush Less DCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Range
30 - 40 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,50039,499
Ex-Showroom Price
37,50039,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
806848

