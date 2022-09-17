HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesN8 Thunderstrom vs Mist

Enigma N8 Thunderstrom vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Mist
BrandEnigmaViertric
Price₹ 95,000₹ 72,000
Range90-110 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Additional Storage
22 L-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,05775,634
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,57972,000
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9783,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4731,625

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
    Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
    17 Sept 2022
    Bugatti Mistral comes as the last car with the W16 engine.
    Bugatti EV and SUV won’t happen till 2032: Report
    8 Sept 2022
    The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
    Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
    27 Sept 2022
    The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died on Sunday. Probe concluded poor road design was one of the key reasons behind the accident.
    NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
    18 Oct 2022
    View all
      News