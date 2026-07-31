In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Raider
|Brand
|Enigma
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-