In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Enigma
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-