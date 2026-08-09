In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Intruder
|Brand
|Enigma
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-