In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Enigma
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-