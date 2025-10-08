In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Enigma
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-