In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Access 125
|Brand
|Enigma
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-