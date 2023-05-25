In 2024 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
N8 Thunderstrom vs SFlash250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Sflash250
|Brand
|Enigma
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 71,911
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.