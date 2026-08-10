In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
N8 Thunderstrom vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Mx3
|Brand
|Enigma
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|85-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|4-5 Hours