N8 Thunderstrom vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom M-5 Brand Enigma Komaki Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 99,000 Range 90-110 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.94 kWh - Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.