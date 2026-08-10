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Enigma N8 Thunderstrom vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom w175
BrandEnigmaKawasaki
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.94 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
90-110 km480 km
Max Speed
60 kmph110 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Underseat storage
22 L-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12V 6Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0571,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5791,13,000
RTO
2,5009,040
Insurance
5,97810,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4732,850

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