In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|w175
|Brand
|Enigma
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-