In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
N8 Thunderstrom vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Leo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|3 Hours