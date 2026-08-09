In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Xblade
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-