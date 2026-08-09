In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-