In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-