In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Shine
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-