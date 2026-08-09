In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Livo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-