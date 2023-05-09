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Enigma N8 Thunderstrom vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Activa 6g
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 95,000₹ 74,369
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-59.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.94 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Last Recorded Price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
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Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
22 L18 L
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
90-110 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Underseat storage
22 L18 L
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,05786,446
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,57974,369
RTO
2,5005,949
Insurance
5,9786,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4731,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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