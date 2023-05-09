In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-