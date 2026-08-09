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Enigma N8 Thunderstrom vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Activa 125
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 95,000₹ 88,339
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.94 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.92 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
90-110 km249.1 km
Max Speed
60 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Underseat storage
22 LYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12V 5Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0571,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,57988,339
RTO
2,5007,067
Insurance
5,9786,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4732,188

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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