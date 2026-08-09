In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Enigma
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-